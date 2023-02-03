Home>>
Air assault brigade conducts air-ground coordination training
(China Military Online) 09:51, February 03, 2023
Airmen assigned to an air assault brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops fast-rope from a transport helicopter during a recent air-ground coordination training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xuyang)
