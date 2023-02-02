Multiple fighter jets in flight training

China Military Online) 08:59, February 02, 2023

An Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division of air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off in a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)

