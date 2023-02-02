Home>>
Multiple fighter jets in flight training
(China Military Online) 08:59, February 02, 2023
An Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division of air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off in a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.