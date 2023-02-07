Home>>
Sailors engage in combat training exercise
(China Military Online) 11:04, February 07, 2023
Two warships attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command sail in formation during a combat training exercise held on January 6, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)
