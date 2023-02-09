Home>>
Soldiers rush to board helicopter during air-ground exercise
(China Military Online) 11:06, February 09, 2023
Soldiers assigned to an army brigade line up to board a helicopter during an air-ground training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)
