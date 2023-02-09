Languages

Archive

Thursday, February 09, 2023

Home>>

Soldiers rush to board helicopter during air-ground exercise

(China Military Online) 11:06, February 09, 2023

Soldiers assigned to an army brigade line up to board a helicopter during an air-ground training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories