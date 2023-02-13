Fighter jets soar into air

China Military Online) 08:49, February 13, 2023

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the flightline before takeoff for a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)