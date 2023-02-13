Home>>
Fighter jets soar into air
(China Military Online) 08:49, February 13, 2023
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the flightline before takeoff for a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Submarine steams for real-combat training
- Soldiers rush to board helicopter during air-ground exercise
- Main battle tanks rumble in snow-covered area
- Sailors engage in combat training exercise
- Two Chinese naval escort taskforces launch joint training exercise
- PLA Army soldiers in force-on-force training exercise
- Air assault brigade conducts air-ground coordination training
- Multiple fighter jets in flight training
- Military vehicles maneuver in real-combat training
- Soldiers practice reconnaissance skills on plateau
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.