Helicopters hover for power-on inspections

China Military Online) 09:10, February 15, 2023

Multiple types of helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade receive power-on inspections before liftoff for a round-the-clock flight training mission in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Zhibo)

