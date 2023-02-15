Home>>
Helicopters hover for power-on inspections
(China Military Online) 09:10, February 15, 2023
Multiple types of helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade receive power-on inspections before liftoff for a round-the-clock flight training mission in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Zhibo)
