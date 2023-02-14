Home>>
Army soldiers rush for combat readiness training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:47, February 14, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a battalion under the PLA 72nd Group Army rush to their posts in full battle gears for emergency assembly during a combat readiness training exercise on January 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
