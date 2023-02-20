Home>>
Bombers ready to take off for flight training
(China Military Online) 09:59, February 20, 2023
A bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command taxies on the runway during the flight training in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Shilong)
