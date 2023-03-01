Home>>
Attack helicopter flies at sunset
(China Military Online) 09:01, March 01, 2023
An attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigadeunder the PLA 72nd Group Army flies at sunset during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
