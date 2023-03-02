Home>>
Truck-mounted artilleries maneuver to assembly area
(China Military Online) 10:29, March 02, 2023
Truck-mounted artillery systems attached to a firepower element with a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver in speed en route to an assembly area during a tactical maneuver training exercise in mid-February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)
