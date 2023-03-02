Languages

Archive

Thursday, March 02, 2023

Home>>

Truck-mounted artilleries maneuver to assembly area

(China Military Online) 10:29, March 02, 2023

Truck-mounted artillery systems attached to a firepower element with a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver in speed en route to an assembly area during a tactical maneuver training exercise in mid-February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories