World’s largest mega container vessel begins commercial operations in E China’s Shandong

People's Daily Online) 15:25, March 24, 2023

MSC Irina, the world’s largest mega container vessel, sails from a container terminal in the Qingdao Port, east China’s Shandong Province, on March 23, 2023. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

China’s domestically built MSC Irina, the world’s largest mega container vessel, made its maiden commercial voyage from a container terminal in the Qingdao Port, east China’s Shandong Province, on March 23, 2023.

The vessel, with a TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) capacity of 24,346, measures nearly 400 meters long and 61.3 meters wide.

