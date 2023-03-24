Int'l short video competition launched in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 13:11, March 24, 2023

JINAN, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony of the 2023 "Seeing China" Global Broadcasting and International Short Video Competition was held in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province, on Thursday.

More than 100 short video works have been selected for broadcasting and promotion, mainly in countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

The event was planned and implemented by the State Council Information Office and National Radio and Television Administration. This year, it focuses on the Belt and Road Initiative, with themes including the "Global Civilization Initiative," "Global Development Initiative," "community with a shared future for mankind" and "Chinese modernization."

These short video works will be broadcast in more than 100 overseas mainstream media and online audio-visual platforms, with the aim of spreading Chinese culture, displaying China's image, deepening exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, and promoting mutual understanding and friendship between people of different countries.

Meanwhile, the awards ceremony for the 2022 International Short Video Competition was also held on Thursday night. The competition received over 2,800 works from all over the world, gaining over 13.8 million views on overseas platforms. A total of 100 short video works, including "Mega China -- House Builder in the Sky" and "The Story of Daniel and Jinan's Tallest" were given awards.

