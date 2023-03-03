China's short-video platform users exceed 1 bln: report

Xinhua) 11:20, March 03, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's short-video sector has seen rapid expansion in recent years, with the number of users topping 1 billion by December 2022, according to a report from the China Internet Network Information Center.

From 2018 to 2022, the number of short-video platform users in China surged from 648 million to over 1.01 billion, with more than 60 million new users reported each year, the report said.

The number of new short-video platform users exceeded 100 million in 2019 and 2020, the report said, attributing the accelerated growth to factors including the impact of the COVID-19 on people's lives and the development of technology and new platforms.

The report also noted that short-video platforms have constantly increased the supply and variety of livestreaming businesses, and accelerated their integration with e-commerce in recent years.

