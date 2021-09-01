“When Koala Meets Panda” 2021 China-Australia Short Video Contest kicks off

SYDNEY, Aug.31 (People’s Daily Online) – “When Koala Meets Panda” is back again! Initiated by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane and organized by People’s Daily Online Australia, “When Koala Meets Panda” 2021 China-Australia Short Video Contest will kick off on Sept.1, 2021.

This is the fifth year the contest has been held. The theme is "2021, When Koala Meets Panda”. Much like last year, under the impact of COVID-19, people’s lives have been dramatically changed and traveling has become much harder. This year’s contest will continue to encourage everyone to break down the limitations of space and share their stories, memories, and thoughts about China and Australia through short videos.

While the “Koala” represents Australian youths and Australian society, the “Panda” symbolizes China or any related Chinese elements. “Meet” refers to one’s personal perspectives. Participants can share their own personal understanding, experience or any other story they have heard about China or Australia. Videos are free to be presented in a variety of formats including, but not limited to, storytelling, scenario-based interpretation, drawing, sand paintings, animation, singing and rapping.

A poster for the“When Koala Meets Panda” 2021 China-Australia Short Video Contest

Dr. Xu Jie, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane said that the video contest has become an important platform for Chinese and Australian youths to share their life experiences, exchange their interests and enhance mutual understanding and friendship. Despite the pandemic, the desire of the Chinese and Australian people to maintain friendly relations and cooperation remains as strong as ever.

The Consulate General of the PRC in Brisbane will continue to promote China-Australia cultural exchanges and look forward to the active participation of more young people to continue contributing to China-Australian friendship, Dr. Xu Jie said.

The submission period will be open to the public for three months from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021. Participants are required to post their videos on their social media accounts with the hashtag #koalameetspanda and link one of the event's official accounts with an at sign, @, using the handles below:

- Facebook: @whenkoalameetspanda

- Twitter: @koalameetspanda

- Instagram: @koalameetspandacontest

- TikTok: @whenkoalameetspanda

The short video’s length should be anywhere between 10 seconds to 3 minutes. The four individual awards – namely, Best Story, Best Experience, Best Presentation and Best Cooperation – will be selected by a panel of professional judges, with the awardees receiving an award certificate and cash prize.

