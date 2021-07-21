After the pandemic: Towards a future of win-win co-operation

People's Daily Online) 16:51, July 21, 2021

“After the Pandemic” is an upbeat, realistic, and innovative documentary series that takes a deep dive into the enormous opportunities awaiting businesses and entrepreneurs in Australia and China in a post-COVID world.

The five episodes focus on the economic recovery along with ongoing developments in the areas of trade and investment in both countries as well as throughout the wider Asia-Pacific region. In the third episode, host Tim Harcourt interviewed Elizabeth Gaines, the CEO of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG). FMG exports a tremendous amount of iron ore to China every year, generating billions of dollars in revenues for the Australia economy. "Our relationship with China is fundamental to Fortescue's success," Elizabeth said. In addition, the chairman of the Port Adelaide Football Club, David Koch, shared his own story in front of our cameras. He noted that Port Adelaide was the first sporting club in the world to organize a competitive match in China, arguing that using AFL to build cultural, business and trade ties has the potential to be really powerful. As executives of international companies, the two guests talked in the episode about the reasons for valuing the Chinese market as well as the secrets of their success.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)