After the Pandemic: From rain to sunshine — understanding China-Australia relations

People's Daily Online) 17:00, July 20, 2021

After the Pandemic is a positive, realistic, and innovative financial documentary series that takes a deep dive into the huge opportunities awaiting businesses in Australia and China in a post COVID world.

The five episodes focus on the economic recoveries and trade and investment developments in both countries as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region. In the first episode, host Tim Harcourt interviews former Australian ambassador Geoff Raby, CEO of NSW Ports Marika Calfas and social media personality Amy Lyons, analyzing the trade relationship between Australia and China from different angles. They all stressed that China is leading a very strong global economic recovery and that maintaining good relations is beneficial to both countries.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)