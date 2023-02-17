Strawberries enter harvest season in E China's Shandong
Villagers weigh and pack up freshly-picked strawberries in Wuyan Village of Dongping County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Dongping County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Villagers pick strawberries in a greenhouse in Wuyan Village of Dongping County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Dongping County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
A villager arranges freshly-picked strawberries in a greenhouse in Wuyan Village of Dongping County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Dongping County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural relics exhibition held at Confucius Museum in China's Shandong
- Young female entrepreneur brings new life to traditional food of E China's Shandong
- Magnificent decorations greet upcoming Lantern Festival in E China’s Shandong
- Snow, swans attract visitors to Shandong
- China's Shandong sees agricultural exports hit record high in 2022
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.