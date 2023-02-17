Strawberries enter harvest season in E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:05, February 17, 2023

Villagers weigh and pack up freshly-picked strawberries in Wuyan Village of Dongping County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Dongping County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Villagers pick strawberries in a greenhouse in Wuyan Village of Dongping County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Dongping County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A villager arranges freshly-picked strawberries in a greenhouse in Wuyan Village of Dongping County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Dongping County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

