Dining tables across the world enjoy Spanish mackerel dumplings from E China's Shandong

The Chinese have a fondness for dumplings. Dumplings stuffed with Spanish mackerel is one of the specialities of the Jiaodong peninsula, east China’s Shandong Province.

A fresh Spanish mackerel goes through several processes in the hands of a chef to become part of a plate of delicious dumplings.

The white flesh of a Spanish mackerel is first separated from its bones, and then egg whites are added to provide the flesh with a smooth, tender and soft texture. The final touch is garlic chives, a fitting match for fish to enhance freshness and remove the fishy smell. Next is rolling dough to wrap the filling. This completes the preparation of appetizing Spanish mackerel dumplings.

Spanish mackerel dumplings have been brought to the dining tables across China and even overseas, which has promoted local catering and tourism industries and boosted the income of local people.

