China's research vessel 'Yuanwang-5' arrives at Sri Lankan port

(People's Daily App) 15:02, August 19, 2022

China's research vessel Yuanwang-5 arrived at a Sri Lankan port on Tuesday.

The space-tracking vessel docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port in Hambantota for replenishment purposes.

The Hambantota port is a key cooperation project between China and Sri Lanka under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Zhang Hongwang, captain of Yuanwang-5, said that Yuanwang-5 is on a maritime tracking mission with the long-term control task for Wentian, a lab module of China's space station.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)