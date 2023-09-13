Honghaitan red beach in NE China's Panjin attracts tourists for unique landscapes

Xinhua) 14:43, September 13, 2023

Tourists visit the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2023. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

