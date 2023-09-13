Honghaitan red beach in NE China's Panjin attracts tourists for unique landscapes
Tourists visit the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2023. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Tourists visit the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2023. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Tourists visit the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2023. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Tourists pose for photos at the Honghaitan red beach in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2023. The Honghaitan red beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa, one of the few species of plant that can live in highly alkaline soil. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of art creation made up of living plants in Tai'an County, NW China
- Light installations displayed at lantern show in NE China
- Scenery of Hushan section of Great Wall in Dandong, Liaoning
- Opening ceremony of 10th Faku Flight Int'l Conference held in NE China's Shenyang
- Ultra-large container vessel made in NE China completes delivery
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.