Beijing's Daxing airport handles over 30 mln passenger trips this year

Xinhua) 09:52, October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Passenger throughput at the Beijing Daxing International Airport has surpassed 30 million this year, the airport said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Daxing airport has also handled approximately 570,000 tonnes of cargo and mail.

Since kicking off operations on Sept. 25, 2019, the airport has handled 84.55 million passenger trips in total.

To date, 54 domestic and international airlines have operated a total of 202 air routes from Daxing airport, connecting 185 destinations.

