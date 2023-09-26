Floral displays adorn Beijing for Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holiday
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approach, an 18-meter-high flower basket at Tian'anmen Square and other floral displays along the Chang'an Avenue debuted in Beijing, attracting people to visit.
A man takes photos of a floral decoration at Xidan area in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a floral decoration at Jianguomen in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A woman takes selfies with a floral decoration at Xidan area in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a floral decoration at Dongdan area in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People take photos of a floral decoration at Dongdan area in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
