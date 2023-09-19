"Hello, Beijing" photography exhibition showcases beauty of Beijing in Qatar

People visit the "Hello, Beijing" photography exhibition in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 18, 2023. The "Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition opened on Monday here in Doha, showcasing historical and cultural emblems of the Chinese capital, and how the megacity succeeds in becoming a world-renowned tourist destination. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

DOHA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The "Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition opened on Monday here in the Qatari capital Doha, showcasing historical and cultural emblems of the Chinese capital, and how the megacity succeeds in becoming a world-renowned tourist destination.

Themed "Capital, Ancient Charm, New Look, Humanity, and Ecology," the exhibition features 79 photography works that highlight the natural beauty, historical charm, and cultural significance of Beijing.

Photos of world cultural heritage sites such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Temple of Heaven, as well as iconic Olympic venues like the Bird's Nest and the Water Cube, and beloved giant pandas, are all on display at the exhibition.

Abdulaziz Al Anzy, a Qatari civil engineer who brought his families to the exhibition, told Xinhua that seeing these photos rekindled many of the good memories in Beijing.

"I love Beijing, particularly love the city in winter, as it's the first place where I've ever seen snow," he said cordially.

"I hope there will be more events like this in the future to bridge both countries through tradition, culture and art. China is truly beautiful, and the Chinese people are very friendly ... I often tell my family and friends that they must visit China to experience it for themselves," Anzy added.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the Beijing municipal government and the Chinese Embassy in Qatar, runs until Sept. 29.

