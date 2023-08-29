Beijing registers over 300 medical social workers

A community worker (R) hands a care package to a resident in a community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has registered 306 medical social workers so far, said the Beijing Municipal Health Commission on Monday.

Of the total, 194 social workers now work at the city's grassroots-level medical institutions, up 131 percent compared to the number recorded in 2019.

Starting last year, Beijing has promoted medical social work across the city. Currently, 33 general hospitals, 27 specialized hospitals, seven traditional Chinese medicine hospitals, 33 grassroots-level health service institutions, and one public health service institution in the city can offer services carried out by medical social workers, according to Ye Xiaomin, deputy director of the commission.

To date, the city's medical social workers have served more than 37,000 people at community level.

