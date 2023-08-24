Rain-damaged school in Beijing conducts renovation work before new semester
This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows a construction worker checking circuits on the playground at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers checking the water-proof layer on the rooftop of a building at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers on the playground at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers repairing a bridge in front of the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers on the playground at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers on the playground at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers rebuilding a bridge in front of the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers repairing a bridge in front of the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows a construction worker adding water-proof layer on the rooftop of a building at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Int'l students explore beauty of ancient Beijing through cycling
- Int'l students explore beauty of ancient Beijing through cycling
- Beijing steps up efforts to boost digital economy
- Humanoid robots steal spotlight at World Robot Conference in Beijing
- Cutting-edge robotic prowess displayed during World Robot Conference
- Trending city-walk culture highlights slow-paced, low-carbon lifestyle
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.