Rain-damaged school in Beijing conducts renovation work before new semester

Xinhua) 11:15, August 24, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows a construction worker checking circuits on the playground at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers checking the water-proof layer on the rooftop of a building at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers on the playground at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers repairing a bridge in front of the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows construction workers rebuilding a bridge in front of the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows a construction worker adding water-proof layer on the rooftop of a building at the Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. Due to the influence of heavy rainfall, Xiayunling central primary school in Fangshan District of Beijing had part of its buildings and playground collapsed, and the road and bridge in front of the school damaged. In order to ensure the starting of new semester, renovation work has been conducted here, which is expected to be finished on Aug. 25. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

