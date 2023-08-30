In pics: magnolia flowers at Beijing Garden in Canberra

Xinhua) 15:46, August 30, 2023

A man walks his pet dog at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 30, 2023. The Beijing Garden, completed in 2014, is a precious gift from the municipal government of China's capital Beijing to its sister city of Canberra. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows magnolia flowers at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. The Beijing Garden, completed in 2014, is a precious gift from the municipal government of China's capital Beijing to its sister city of Canberra. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

