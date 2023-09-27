Beijing to welcome 12.8 million tourists during upcoming holiday

Xinhua) 13:26, September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is set to experience a tourism boom during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which will last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year, with more than 12.8 million people expected to visit the city.

It is estimated that the number of visitors to the Chinese capital during the holiday will be up 60.8 percent year on year, or up 21.9 percent from the 2019 pre-COVID figure. About 5.5 million of those visitors will travel from other parts of China, up 192.4 percent year on year, said Zhou Weimin, an official of the Beijing municipal bureau of culture and tourism, during a Tuesday press conference.

The city will organize more than 2,000 cultural activities for holiday visitors, including several classic and popular dramas and operas that will be staged.

Public venues such as museums will also make adjustments to meet the cultural consumption demand of tourists during the holiday, with many expanding their visitor capacities, extending their opening hours and implementing other experience-optimization measures.

