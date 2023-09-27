Beijing airports expect surge in passenger throughput during upcoming holidays

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport, two major airports in the Chinese capital city, are expected to handle approximately 2.3 million people over the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, sources with the two airports said.

Chinese airlines has taken steps to meet the soaring travel demand, including deploying larger airplanes, adding more flights and customizing flight routes for popular destinations, according to airport sources.

With overseas travel booming, steps are also being taken to make cross-border journeys easier. Currently, the Beijing Capital International Airport handles more than 130 international flights per day, and is operating over 35 intercontinental routes.

Data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) shows that some 21 million passengers will travel by air in the upcoming holidays.

The sector will handle 1.96 million air passenger trips on average per day, a 17-percent increase from the level during the same period in 2019, according to the CAAC.

