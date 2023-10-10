Home>>
Soak in the vibes of Beijing with a Central Axis city walk
By Cai Hairuo, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 16:54, October 10, 2023
First created in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Beijing Central Axis, or Zhongzhouxian, stretches 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north. Most of the major old-city buildings of Beijing sit along this axis. More than just a homage to the city's past, today's Central Axis pulsates with the life of modern Beijing. With autumn offering delightful weather, why not take a stroll along the Beijing Central Axis and immerse yourself in the city's vibes?
