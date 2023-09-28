Capturing the beauty of China: A British travel photographer's adventure

In a world replete with breathtaking landscapes and diverse cultures, China distinguishes itself as a haven for photographers. In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, British travel photographer and storyteller Jord Hammond recently revealed how China's awe-inspiring natural wonders have made a lasting impression on his photographic journey.

Screenshot

China: Diverse landscapes and vibrant cultures

Reflecting on his experiences, Hammond expressed profound appreciation for the country's varied landscapes. From the terraced fields in Yuanyang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province to the deserts in Dunhuang in northwest China's Gansu Province, and from the picturesque karst landscapes in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to the majestic Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province — China offers a plethora of scenic wonders.

Photo: Courtesy of Jord Hammond

Hammond acknowledged the nation's rich tapestry of natural beauty, "Despite having visited over 15 provinces, I know I've barely scratched the surface."

The people's diversity, culinary delights, customs, and languages encountered throughout China were equally impactful for Hammond. He cherished the opportunity to relish the regional delicacies of each province he visited during his photographic expeditions. Vibrant festivals like the Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year also left a lasting impression on him.

From hobbyist to professional: The evolution of a passion

Hammond's passion for photography ignited during his initial experiences in China. He started his journey as an English teacher in Chongqing, exploring the vast country on his days off. Discovering hidden gems and immersing himself in local cultures, he started capturing the beauty he encountered through his camera lens.

Sharing his work on Instagram, Hammond saw his online followers grow exponentially. Encouraged by the response, he pursued photography professionally and sought collaboration opportunities. Photography swiftly became an integral part of his life—a passion he is keen to share with the world.

An enthusiastic return and exciting prospects

Regarding his future plans, the photographer is eager to return to China for more photography endeavors. He has scheduled his visit for February 2024 to recapture his favorite locales with new and improved shots, after a previous hard drive failure caused the loss of earlier files. Additionally, Hammond has expressed a desire to enroll in a Mandarin course to deepen his understanding of the language.

In addition to portraying the country's natural beauty, Hammond conveyed his admiration for China's advancements in technology. He stated, "I think China has always been at the forefront when it comes to tech."

He shared the awe he experienced when using WeChat for the first time, marveling at its myriad features and user-friendly interface. Brands like DJI, with which he had the pleasure of collaborating, exemplify China's technological prowess. DJI's drones, widely popular among photographers, continue elevating their standards with each release, reinforcing their status as industry leaders.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)