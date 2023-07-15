Cross-Strait travel expo opens in Taipei

TAIPEI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 cross-Strait summer travel expo opened in Taipei on Friday, introducing a variety of tourist destinations on the mainland to Taiwan residents.

Co-hosted by the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Strait and the Taiwan Tourism Interchange Association in Taipei, the event will last until July 17.

This year's expo puts the spotlight on intangible cultural heritages and tourist spots in provinces along the Great Wall.

The exhibition area for the mainland has 47 booths, and features representatives from six mainland airlines and nine provinces including Shanxi, Heilongjiang and Jiangsu.

