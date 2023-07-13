71-year-old woman's road trip wins praise from Chinese netizens

People's Daily Online) 10:14, July 13, 2023

Recently, a 71-year-old grandmother embarked on a road trip to some of China's highest altitudes, earning widespread praise from netizens.

A short video showcasing the composed and steady driving of the grandmother, surnamed Xu, in a mountainous region has garnered significant attention online. "She navigates a narrow mountain pass at an altitude of over 4,580 meters so easily. I suspect many younger individuals lack that kind of courage," a netizen commented.

A screenshot showing Xu driving the car.

According to Xu's daughter, the family trio, including the grandmother, her daughter, and grandson, began their journey to southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region from their home in Shandong Province in eastern China on July 3. "So far, everything is going well. Starting from Shandong, we've already passed through central China's Henan and Hebei provinces. Now we are in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and will reach Xizang soon."

She shared that since they departed from Rizhao city in Shandong on July 3, short videos featuring her mother's driving during the trip have garnered numerous views and received much applause.

This isn't the grandmother's first road trip. Her daughter bought an SUV for her in May 2021, and the family trio embarked on their first road trip to the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China just two months later.

"During our first road trip, some viewers questioned whether the journey might be too challenging for an older person. However, the landscape was quite conducive to driving, and my mother is an experienced driver. So, there was no problem at all."

"My mother acquired her driver's license in her fifties and has been driving for approximately 20 years, so she has plenty of experience," the daughter said, adding that her mother didn't even suffer from altitude sickness on this occasion.

Xu, who experienced hardship in her younger years, has held jobs as a tractor driver, factory worker, and business owner. Despite these challenges, she is industrious, loves learning new things, and maintains a positive outlook.

