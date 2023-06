Tourists observe southern right whales in Puerto Madryn, Argentina

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a southern right whale in Puerto Madryn, Argentina. Thousands of whales come to breed and calve here between June and December every year. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A tourist observes southern right whales in Puerto Madryn, Argentina, on June 13, 2023. Thousands of whales come to breed and calve here between June and December every year. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows flamingos in Puerto Madryn, Argentina. Thousands of whales come to breed and calve here between June and December every year. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

