China's passenger trips up 56.3 pct in H1

Xinhua) 08:49, August 07, 2023

Passengers board a train at Dingxi North Railway Station in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger trips surged 56.3 percent year on year to 4.32 billion in the first half of the year (H1), data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

The country's road passenger trips totaled 2.14 billion in this period, rising 18.6 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Passenger trips made via China's waterways soared 146.8 percent from the same period last year to 120 million.

During the same period, passenger trips using China's urban transport stood at 45.42 billion, up 15 percent from the pervious year, the data revealed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)