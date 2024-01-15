Morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xizang

Xinhua) 11:12, January 15, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Purbu Tsering/Xinhua)

A man hangs prayer flags in Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

A man prays after hanging prayer flags in Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

A man hangs prayer flags in Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Bar-headed geese fly over prayer flags in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

