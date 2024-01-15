Morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Purbu Tsering/Xinhua)
A man hangs prayer flags in Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
A man prays after hanging prayer flags in Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
A man hangs prayer flags in Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the morning view of Sangzhuzi District in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
Bar-headed geese fly over prayer flags in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2024. Following the tradition, people here went early in the morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their house roofs to celebrate New Year under the Tibetan calendar and pray for a good year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Locals in Xigaze celebrate farmers' New Year on first day of twelfth month of Tibetan calendar
- China's Xizang sees robust growth in skilled talents
- To-do list of Xizang gov't focuses on improving livelihood
- In Numbers: Xizang's regional GDP expands 9 pct in 2023
- SW China's Xigaze exudes cheerful and festive atmosphere as farmers' New Year approaches
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.