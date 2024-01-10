SW China's Xigaze exudes cheerful and festive atmosphere as farmers' New Year approaches

Xinhua) 16:55, January 10, 2024

People shop for goods for the farmers' New Year at a market in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiqi/Xinhua)

Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar, which falls on Jan. 12 this year.

As the festival approaches, the streets and markets in Xigaze are exuding a cheerful and festive atmosphere.

A vendor promotes traditional Tibetan headwear at a market in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

A girl, wearing traditional Tibetan headwear and holding a bunch of artificial flowers purchased for the farmers' New Year, poses for photos at a market in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

