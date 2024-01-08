China's Xainza ensures delivery of fruits, vegetables to residents

The fruits and vegetables on the table were all purchased at the direct sales store in the village after being delivered there by Xainza County's Supply and Marketing Cooperative on the same day. The Xainza County in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, situated at an average elevation of 4,700 meters. Traditionally, local herders' diet relies on meat and tea, lacking fruits and vegetables.

To address this, the local authorities initiated a pilot project in 2019, ensuring the delivery of fresh and affordable fruits and vegetables to the remote townships in Xainza County.

The Xainza County's Supply and Marketing Cooperative, investing nearly 3 million yuan, spearheaded this effort by establishing a fresh storage reserve and revamping 16 direct sales points across counties, townships and villages. They also introduced refrigeration units and transport vehicles.

Usually, staff members here have to prepare goods from cities hundreds to thousands of kilometers away, transporting them to the county before distributing to the townships and villages.

Presently, Xainza County hosts 44 direct sales points for fruit and vegetable distribution, covering 69 percent of administrative villages.

In 2023, this pilot project brought 217.9 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables into Xainza residents' homes, constituting 30 percent of the county's total fruit and vegetable consumption.

