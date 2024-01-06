Former senior Xizang political advisor expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Jiang Jie, former vice chairman of the Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft body.

The investigation found that Jiang, who had lost his ideals and beliefs, engaged in activities in violation of the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, and took advantage of his power to seek profits for others in matters such as project contracting, land transfers and business operations, illegally accepting huge sums of money and valuables in return, among other misdeeds.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and constitute serious duty-related crimes. Jiang is also suspected of criminal offenses of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

In line with Party regulations and laws, the decision was made to expel Jiang from the Party, dismiss him from public office, and terminate his qualification as a delegate to the 10th CPC Xizang regional congress.

Jiang's illicit gains will also be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authority for further examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, said the statement.

