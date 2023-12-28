China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 12th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and delivers remarks, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 12th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang stressed the need to guide political advisors to align their thinking and actions with the sound assessment that the CPC Central Committee has made over economic development and its decisions and plans regarding the economic work for the coming year.

He called for more advisory contributions to the high-quality development of the economy and the work relating to agriculture, rural development and farmers.

Efforts should be made to organize political advisors to conduct in-depth investigation and research to help pool efforts for promoting high-standard opening up and building a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

The leadership meeting deliberated and adopted the draft agenda and schedule of the fifth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and approved, in principle, the CPPCC National Committee's work priorities in 2024, consultative plans, and inspection, survey and investigation plans, among other documents.

It was decided at the meeting that Liu Jieyi, standing committee member and vice chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, will serve as the spokesperson for the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also deliberated and endorsed a decision to revoke the membership of three individuals in the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which will be submitted to its fifth standing committee session for confirmation.

