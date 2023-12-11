Renowned Chinese pharmacologist Sang Guowei cremated

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Renowned pharmacologist and social activist Sang Guowei was cremated in Beijing on Monday.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others bid farewell to Sang at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Monday morning, paying their respects to him and offering condolences to his family.

Sang was a vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 11th National People's Congress and chairman of the 14th Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party (CPWDP).

He died of illness in Beijing on Dec. 7 at the age of 82.

Sang was extolled as an outstanding leader of the CPWDP and a close friend of the Communist Party of China. He was also a senior academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, Hu Jintao and others had either visited Sang when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means after his passing.

