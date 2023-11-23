China announces 133 new academicians

Xinhua) 09:07, November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top academic institutions announced Wednesday that 133 scientists have been elected as new academicians, the highest academic honorary title in the country's sci-tech fields.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) elected 59 new academicians, and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) elected 74.

The latest academician selection tilts toward researchers who work in primary scientific areas and basic disciplines, emerging disciplines, and interdisciplinary fields urgently needed by the country.

Scientists who have made outstanding contributions to national defense and security and undertaken major national research tasks and sci-tech infrastructure construction projects are also preferred.

The number of CAS and CAE academicians reached 873 and 978, respectively, after the election.

