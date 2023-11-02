2023 World Young Scientist Summit to open in east China

Xinhua) 10:43, November 02, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 World Young Scientist Summit will open in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 11, the China Association for Science and Technology has announced.

The summit will have 13 main forum activities, three overseas special activities, and 23 sub-forum activities, providing chances for global young scientists to interact and discuss topics of scientific innovation.

The main forum activities will focus on industries such as health and new energy and the application of research results.

The World Young Scientist Summit, jointly initiated and co-hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology and the Zhejiang provincial government, has been successfully held for four sessions since 2019.

