Influence of China's sci-tech journals continues to grow

Xinhua) 10:25, February 02, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The influence of China's science and technology journals continues to grow, with more of these journals now included in key global periodical retrieval systems, according to a recent report from the Institute of Scientific and Technical Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In 2021, a total of 235 Chinese sci-tech journals were included in the Science Citation Index (SCI), and 274 in the Engineering Index (Ei), according to the report.

With the increasing influence of Chinese sci-tech journals, more and more important scientific study results from China are being published in Chinese journals, the report noted.

In 2021, the Chinese Scientific and Technical Papers and Citations Database (CSTPCD) included 1,976 Chinese and 150 English sci-tech journals.

