China announces election of 46 new foreign academicians

Xinhua) 13:21, November 24, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top academic institutions announced Thursday that 46 foreign scientists have been elected as new academicians.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) elected 30 new foreign academicians, and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) elected 16.

The newly elected CAS foreign academicians are from 22 countries, with five of them coming from Belt and Road Initiative participating countries. The newly elected CAE foreign academicians are from eight countries, including Britain and the United States.

Every two years, the CAS and the CAE elect new foreign academicians to strengthen international exchanges and cooperation on science and technology.

With this new round of elections, the number of CAS and CAE foreign academicians has reached 154 and 124, respectively.

