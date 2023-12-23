CPC leadership meeting calls for rallying powerful force to advance national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 09:25, December 23, 2023

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers an important speech as he chairs the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting was held from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership has stressed building on the gains in the Party's theoretical study program to rally a powerful force for building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech as he chaired the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held from Thursday to Friday.

Members of the Political Bureau took turns to speak at the meeting. They were open and frank in examining their conduct in accordance with the regulations of the Political Bureau on upholding and strengthening the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and on enforcing the CPC Central Committee's eight-point decision on conduct.

The meeting noted that the year of 2023 is not only the first year for implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress but also witnesses economic recovery after three years of COVID-19 epidemic response.

The CPC Central Committee has led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups in pushing forward economic recovery and growth, fulfilling the major goals of economic and social development, and achieving hard-earned and remarkable progress in other fields such as grain output, sci-tech innovation, institutional reform, opening-up, diplomacy and anti-corruption campaigns, the meeting stressed.

Members of the Political Bureau unanimously acknowledged that establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era are of decisive significance to addressing various risks and challenges and advancing Chinese modernization.

The members also urged efforts to deepen reform and opening up across the board, elevate social expectations, and consolidate the momentum of economic recovery and growth.

Xi commented on the self-assessment remarks by the members of the Political Bureau one by one, put forward requirements for each of them, and made summing-up remarks.

Xi stressed the need for the Political Bureau to take the lead in consolidating and building on the achievements of the theoretical study program.

The Political Bureau should improve itself and play an exemplary and leading role in the entire Party, Xi said.

He called on the members of the Political Bureau to play an exemplary and leading role in studying and implementing the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

"To uphold centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, we should first uphold the CPC Central Committee's authority," Xi said.

Xi called on members of the Political Bureau to take the lead in practicing democratic centralism, earnestly promote democracy and encourage vibrant discussions.

Wrong activities in violation of democratic centralism should be promptly detected and resolutely addressed, Xi added.

Noting the importance of political acumen, Xi said members of the Political Bureau should be adept in analyzing the development, changes and trend of the situation from a political perspective.

Xi urged the members to adhere to the right political direction and fulfill due political requirements in the process of planning major strategies, policies and tasks.

Efforts should be made to defuse potential political dangers in a timely manner, and prevent non-political risks from turning into political risks, Xi said.

Xi asked members of the Political Bureau to take the lead in upholding a people-centered development philosophy and pursuing high-quality development, stressing that pursuing high-quality development is the primary task in building a modern socialist country in all respects and should be a key subject to be understood by leading officials about what it means to perform well.

Noting that Chinese modernization, a common mission for all Chinese, will be faced with risks and challenges and require hard work, Xi urged members of the Political Bureau to unite all that can be united and push Party members, officials and people to devote themselves to the cause of Chinese modernization.

The biggest political advantage the Party has is its close ties with the people while the biggest potential danger it faces as a governing party is becoming distanced from the people, Xi said, stressing that efforts should be made to ensure and improve public wellbeing and respond to the people's justified demands in a timely manner.

Speaking of pointless formality and bureaucratism, which have caused grave concern among the officials and the public, Xi said efforts to address such problems should start from the leading authorities and leading officials, while members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee should take the lead in this regard.

Xi also told members of the Political Bureau to set an exemplary model in staying upright, clean and self-disciplined, to foster a sound political ecosystem featuring honesty and integrity.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers an important speech as he chairs the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting was held from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)