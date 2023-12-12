Former senior legislator of Shanghai expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Dong Yunhu, a former senior legislator of Shanghai, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over severe violations of Party discipline and the law.

The decision came following an investigation conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision with the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Dong was the former secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and former chairman of the committee.

The investigation found that Dong had lost his ideals and beliefs and deviated from the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee by trading the memberships of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, leaving negative political impacts.

Disloyal and dishonest to the Party, Dong had resisted investigation, carried out superstitious activities, and accepted money and gifts against regulations and banquet invitations that might affect the fairness of his performance of public duties, according to an official statement.

He went against the rules to aid others in job promotions, was engaged in power-sex and power-money trades, meddled in judicial activities, and took advantage of his positions to benefit others in loans, land sales, and business operations. He also accepted large amounts of money and property in return, the statement said.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision was made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings, said the statement.

