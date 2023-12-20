CPC allocates 100 million yuan to quake-hit areas

15:29, December 20, 2023 By Li Menghan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China's main Communist Party of China personnel management and Party building body has allocated 100 million yuan ($14 million) from the Party funds to northwestern China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces to support rescue, relief and rebuilding work in quake-stricken areas.

The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee emphasized that this fund should be distributed promptly to grass-root levels on designated purposes, including supporting the rescue personnel on the front lines, condoling affected people, and aiding the renovation and rebuilding of education facilities for grassroots Party members.

The department said that Party members and cadres should take the lead to the front lines of earthquake relief, making every effort to treat the injured, resettle the affected, ensure the safety of people's lives and property, and carry out post-disaster reconstruction work in a timely manner.

Party organizations are required to mobilize all the resources to provide support and evaluate the work of the cadres.

