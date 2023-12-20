We Are China

Rescue work continues after earthquake hits NW China

Ecns.cn) 13:31, December 20, 2023

Rescuers unload relief materials at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday night, killing at least 130 people in Gansu and Qinghai Provinces by Tuesday

Rescuers unload relief materials at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Medical workers transfer an injured person at the People's Hospital of Jishishan County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Residents line up for free beef noodle soup at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Volunteers prepare beef noodle soup for local residents at a temporary relocation site in Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

