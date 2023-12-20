China ups fiscal support to restore water conservancy facilities in quake-hit areas

Xinhua) 13:25, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources allocated 55 million yuan (about 7.75 million U.S. dollars) on Tuesday to restore water conservancy infrastructure damaged in Gansu and Qinghai provinces after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred late Monday.

The disaster relief fund will mainly be used for the restoration of dams, irrigation systems and water supply facilities in rural areas as well as small-scale reservoirs in the quake-hit areas, according to the ministries.

