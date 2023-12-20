People injured in earthquake get treatment in Gansu
A person injured during an earthquake receives treatment at the People's Hospital of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the county in Gansu at midnight on Monday. Some of the injured were sent to the People's Hospital of Jishishan County. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)
A medical worker transfers an injured person in Liuji Town of Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the county in Gansu at midnight on Monday. Some of the injured were sent to the People's Hospital of Jishishan County. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)
